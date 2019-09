Dry Clean Pricing & Information

Drop Off and Pick-Ups are on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 AM at the Exchange Shop.

All Shirts (depending on size) $3.00 -$5.00 1-piece Dress (up to Size 12) $10.00 1-piece Dress (Size 14+) $11.00 2-piece (Top & Bottom) $11.00 Skirt Only $6.00 Blouse Only $6.00 Dress slacks/Pants/Jeans $6.00

Men’s Suit (depending on Size) $13.00 – $20.00 Ladies Suit $12.00 Men’s Jacket $7.50 Ladies’ Jacket $6.50 Necktie $4.00 Vest $5.00 Sweater $7.00

Gown $25.00 Gown with Sequins $36.00 2-piece Dress $20.00 Cocktail Dress $18.00